SyncFab Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

