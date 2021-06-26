Symrise’s (SYIEF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $142.35 on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.40.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

