Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.07 ($128.31).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €117.25 ($137.94) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €109.57.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

