Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,000 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises about 2.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.27% of APi Group worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE APG traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.13. 5,881,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,331. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

