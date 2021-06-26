Sycomore Asset Management Invests $115,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 26,727,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

