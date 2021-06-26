Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 18,200 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $3,579,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. 1,235,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,127. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

