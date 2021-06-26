Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

