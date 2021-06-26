SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $564.71 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

