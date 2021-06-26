Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $899.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.