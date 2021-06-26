Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 100,066 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

