Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 100,066 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.
Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
