SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.36. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 399,084 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

