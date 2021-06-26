SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). SunPower reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SPWR opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

