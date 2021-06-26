Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

