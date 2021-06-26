Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 1-year low of $172.35 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.