Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €68.80 ($80.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.92.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.