Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:LRN opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stride will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stride by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

