Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

