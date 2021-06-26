Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
STLD stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
