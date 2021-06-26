STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $72,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA opened at $152.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 694.53 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,310,159. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

