SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.