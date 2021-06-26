SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.
OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
