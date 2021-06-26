SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

