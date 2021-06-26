Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.93.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $239.94 on Wednesday. Square has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock valued at $314,995,933. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.