Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock worth $314,995,933. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

