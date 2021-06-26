Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SPRO opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

