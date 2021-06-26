SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,602,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter.

RWR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,475. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

