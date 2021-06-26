SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

