S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lowered by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $412.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $412.93. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.