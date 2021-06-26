Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($1.00). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,160 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.