South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) versus Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Head to Head Contrast

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

South32 has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South32 and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $6.08 billion 1.73 -$65.00 million $0.20 56.00 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for South32 and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 2 5 1 2.67 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

South32 beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited for exploration opportunity under at its Morrisey nickel-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

