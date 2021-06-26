South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 22,200 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,270 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,163 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of DKS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

