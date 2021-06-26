South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,901,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

