South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.26 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of The Chemours worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

