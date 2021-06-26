South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

SRCL stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -555.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

