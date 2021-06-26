South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,181,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,367 shares of company stock worth $2,566,323. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.