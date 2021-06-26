SoMee.Social Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 94,551,359 coins and its circulating supply is 94,536,171 coins. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

