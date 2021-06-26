Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,793. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.66 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

