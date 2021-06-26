Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

SNN stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

