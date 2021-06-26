Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.81. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.