Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

