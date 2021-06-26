Smith Moore & CO. Buys Shares of 7,087 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

