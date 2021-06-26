Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,895 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

