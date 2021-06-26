SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.80.

SLG stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

