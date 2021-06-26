Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 0.5%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Separately, UBS Group raised Skanska AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.