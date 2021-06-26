Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,878 shares of company stock worth $18,032,159. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 502,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.