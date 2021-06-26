Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

