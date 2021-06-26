Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €136.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

FRA:WAF traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €140.80 ($165.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.08. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

