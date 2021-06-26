Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $43.67 Average PT from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465,117 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. 640,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

