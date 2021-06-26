Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $726.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $1,717,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

