Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 2.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,921,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

