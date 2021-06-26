Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $249,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 207.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 316.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 655,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 497,832 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 124.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 979,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

SJR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 462,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,505. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

