Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sharp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

